Schedules, scores for Week 8 of the 2025 high school football season

CINCINNATI — The Friday night lights are back on for Week 8 of the high school football season here in the Tri-State.

Our WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week is a showdown between Batavia and New Richmond. Both teams need to win to keep pace in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference's American division.

Batavia (6-1, 2-0 SBAAC) is tied with Clinton-Massie atop the division. New Richmond (5-2, 1-1) is tied for second in the division with Goshen.

"If we have any chance to win the conference title we need to win Friday night," Batavia coach Wayne Stacy told us earlier this week.

Our crews will also be at McNicholas vs. Bishop Fenwick, La Salle vs. St. Xavier, Bellevue vs. Dayton, Newport vs. NewCath, Mount Healthy vs. Belmont, Winton Woods vs. West Clermont, Alter vs. Badin and Great Crossing vs. Simon Kenton.

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below. Watch Friday Football tonight at 11:15 p.m. for the latest highlights.