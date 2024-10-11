Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Schedules, scores for Week 8 of the 2025 high school football season

Batavia has scored a conference-best 331 points and allowed just 103 points — the fewest in the SBAAC.
football generic
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — The Friday night lights are back on for Week 8 of the high school football season here in the Tri-State.

Our WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week is a showdown between Batavia and New Richmond. Both teams need to win to keep pace in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference's American division.

Batavia (6-1, 2-0 SBAAC) is tied with Clinton-Massie atop the division. New Richmond (5-2, 1-1) is tied for second in the division with Goshen.

"If we have any chance to win the conference title we need to win Friday night," Batavia coach Wayne Stacy told us earlier this week.

RELATED | Batavia travels to New Richmond for the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week

Our crews will also be at McNicholas vs. Bishop Fenwick, La Salle vs. St. Xavier, Bellevue vs. Dayton, Newport vs. NewCath, Mount Healthy vs. Belmont, Winton Woods vs. West Clermont, Alter vs. Badin and Great Crossing vs. Simon Kenton.

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below. Watch Friday Football tonight at 11:15 p.m. for the latest highlights.

More sports:
Bengals, Giants try to overcome slow starts heading into a Sunday night showdown Batavia travels to New Richmond for the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week How Hispanics are fueling the popularity of soccer in the US

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money