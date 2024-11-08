Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Schedules, scores for high school football playoffs

High school football scoreboard
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9
High school football scoreboard
Posted

CINCINNATI — We're all playing playoff ball now! In Ohio, it's on to the next round featuring some marquee matchups in the OHSAA regional quarterfinals.

Our WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week brings us to Princeton (9-2), where they take on the Hamilton Big Blue (9-2) in a Division I, Region 4 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner of that Greater Miami Conference showdown plays the winner of Moeller (10-1) vs. Lakota East (8-3).

Other Ohio regional quarterfinal round matchups to watch tonight are St. Xavier (8-3) at Winton Woods (10-1), Mt. Healthy (8-2) at Badin (9-2), and upstart Brookville (7-3, from near Dayton) at Taft (8-2).

On the Kentucky side, playoffs have begun. Conner (7-3) is playing Scott County (5-5) in Georgetown, Ky., PRP (2-8, from Louisville) travels to Ryle (8-2), South Laurel (6-3) comes to Cooper (10-0), and more.

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below. Get the latest highlights tonight on this story and on WCPO 9 News at 11.

More sports:
Bengals announce first-ever couple to be named Fans of the Year Bengals fans debate decision to go for 2 in Ravens loss Delaware State to become first HBCU to add Division I women's wrestling

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money