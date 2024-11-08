Schedules, scores for high school football playoffs

CINCINNATI — We're all playing playoff ball now! In Ohio, it's on to the next round featuring some marquee matchups in the OHSAA regional quarterfinals.

Our WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week brings us to Princeton (9-2), where they take on the Hamilton Big Blue (9-2) in a Division I, Region 4 quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner of that Greater Miami Conference showdown plays the winner of Moeller (10-1) vs. Lakota East (8-3).

Other Ohio regional quarterfinal round matchups to watch tonight are St. Xavier (8-3) at Winton Woods (10-1), Mt. Healthy (8-2) at Badin (9-2), and upstart Brookville (7-3, from near Dayton) at Taft (8-2).

On the Kentucky side, playoffs have begun. Conner (7-3) is playing Scott County (5-5) in Georgetown, Ky., PRP (2-8, from Louisville) travels to Ryle (8-2), South Laurel (6-3) comes to Cooper (10-0), and more.

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below. Get the latest highlights tonight on this story and on WCPO 9 News at 11.