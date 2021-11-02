Roger Bacon boys basketball coach Brian Neal to step down after the 2021-22 season

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — Roger Bacon High School boys basketball coach Brian Neal will step down from coaching the Spartans at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, the school announced Tuesday afternoon.

Neal has a 236-161 career record at Roger Bacon entering his 17th season. He has the most coaching wins in program history.

Roger Bacon opens this boys basketball season Nov. 26 at Hughes (7:30 p.m. tipoff).

This season will be particularly special for Coach Neal and his wife, Dr. Amy Neal, as their son, Andrew, is a senior guard for the Spartans. Their daughter, Libby, is a freshman at Roger Bacon.

“I have been a part of the Roger Bacon high school basketball program every day since I was 14," Brian Neal said in a release.

"I am now almost 50. In that time I have grown from being a student, to an alum, to a coach and a teacher. The sideline at Fogarty Center has been my home away from home since 1991. It is where I have been able to watch hundreds of young student-athletes mature into leaders, forge friendship bonds that will last a lifetime, and learn the sacrifices it takes to fulfill their potential. They have my unending respect for pouring themselves out for their teammates and their school, and my eternal gratitude for giving me the ride of my life, and while I have been incredibly blessed to be the head coach of a successful program, any success attached to my name is only possible because of the dedication of the players and coaches I have been blessed to work with."

Neal plans to continue his roles as chair of the mathematics department and teacher at Roger Bacon.

Neal became the boys basketball program's all-time coaching wins leader in January 2016 when he earned his 171st career win and surpassed the late Bill Brewer (170 wins) in that statistical category.

Neal, who started as the Roger Bacon head coach in the 2005-06 season, has earned numerous awards including the Associated Press Division III coach of the year honor in 2013. He was named a Greater Catholic League coach of the year eight times.

The Spartans won eight league titles, 10 sectional titles, seven district titles and three regional championships under Neal. Roger Bacon was the Division III state runner-up in 2017.

Neal was an assistant coach on Roger Bacon's 2002 state championship team that famously defeated LeBron James and Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 71-63 in the Division II state final at Value City Arena in Columbus.

The son of Roger Bacon’s iconic marching band and music director Wesley Neal, Brian Neal grew up in the hallways of the school. He is a 1990 graduate of the school.

As a student at Roger Bacon, Brian met his wife, Dr. Amy Neal ('93), and played basketball for Spartans legend Jim Rice. After beginning his post-college career in corporate America, Brian decided he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps, becoming a math teacher, and returning to his alma mater to teach and coach.

Neal's first stint as an assistant was with his former coach, Jim Rice. He worked for Rice for one year before Rice retired from coaching. He was then hired to work with the Roger Bacon girls basketball program and head coach Tom Singleton.

During the 1994 season the team finished as state runner-up, and in 1995 earned a 28-0 record, claiming the state championship.

Neal moved back over to the boys’ side with Brewer, and was an assistant coach when the Spartans made history in 2002.

