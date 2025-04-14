Purcell Marian boys basketball coach Steve Gentry steps down after two seasons

CINCINNATI — Purcell Marian boys basketball coach Steve Gentry has stepped down from the position after two seasons.

The Purcell Marian athletic department announced Monday afternoon it is seeking its next boys basketball coach. The social media post said to direct cover letters and resumes to Purcell Marian co-athletic director Jamar Mosley, who is also the school’s girls basketball coach.

"I can confirm Coach Gentry has stepped down as head coach," Mosley said in a text message to WCPO 9 Sports. "I certainly understand and support Coach Gentry's decision to do what's best for his family."

Purcell Marian named Gentry as the Cavaliers coach in late March 2023. The Cavaliers won 29 games the past two seasons, including a 14-11 record in 2024-25 and a Division V regional semifinal appearance.

Gentry, who led undefeated Deer Park to the 2018 Division III state championship (29-0 record), is a longtime Greater Cincinnati high school basketball coach.

He has also held the head coaching position at Shroder, Lockland, Aiken and Withrow. He has won numerous district championships and conference titles, too.

The 2018 state championship was Deer Park’s first state title in boys basketball. Deer Park became the first Ohio Division III boys basketball team to win a state title while being undefeated since 2000 when LeBron James was a freshman at Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.

Gentry played high school basketball at Withrow for former coach George Jackson. As a senior in 1989, Gentry helped lead the Tigers to the Eastern Metro Conference and city titles.

He played three years at Xavier University under former Musketeers coach Pete Gillen. Gentry, a 1994 Xavier graduate, was a left-handed point guard. He was a three-time team leader in assists at XU and was named the outstanding defensive player.

Gentry later played professionally in China, Holland, Israel, Japan and Poland.

