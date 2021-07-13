Purcell Marian 2025 wing Darianna Alexander has 14 scholarship offers

CINCINNATI — The University of Tennessee and the University of Mississippi became the latest scholarship offers for Purcell Marian 2025 wing Darianna Alexander on Tuesday, according to Purcell Marian girls basketball coach Jamar Mosley.

Alexander, who is listed at 6 feet 1, is having a significant summer. She is playing three grades up and averaging 16 points and nearly five assists and eight rebounds for the West Virginia Thunder 17-and-under Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) team.

"The kid is special," Mosley said. "As good as a player she is she's an even better person. At 14 years old and to have Power Five offers she is so humble and deserving of each one."

Alexander, a freshman at Purcell Marian, also has scholarship offers from the University of Cincinnati, Louisville, Ohio State, West Virginia, Kentucky, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Pittsburgh, Michigan, Florida State and Mississippi State, according to Mosley.

"The best part of her game right now is her unselfishness and her IQ," Mosley said. "She is one of the best team players I've been around. She can score at will but is more than willing to get her teammates involved."

Purcell Marian (21-4 in 2020-21) was a Division III state semifinalist last season and ranked No. 9 in the season's final state poll.