Princeton High School boys basketball team to play for Division I state championship Sunday

FAIRBORN, Ohio — The Princeton High School boys basketball team will play for the Division I state championship Sunday afternoon in Dayton.

The Vikings defeated Lakewood St. Edward 77-51 in a Division I state semifinal Saturday night at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

The Division I state final is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Sunday at University of Dayton Arena.

Princeton (24-3) plays Saturday night’s winner of Hilliard Bradley or Pickerington Central.

Princeton is in its third state final in program history. Princeton is seeking its first state championship in its boys basketball program history. Princeton was the Division I state runner-up in 2009 and the Class AAA (large school) state runner-up in 1972.

Princeton is one of three Greater Cincinnati boys basketball teams in the Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball state tournament this week.

Summit Country Day played in a Division V state semifinal Friday afternoon in Dayton. The Silver Knights completed their season as a state semifinalist.

Wyoming won the Division IV state championship Friday afternoon in Dayton. It was Wyoming's first state title in 97 years of the boys basketball program.

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