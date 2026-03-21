Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Princeton High School boys basketball team to play for Division I state championship Sunday

Vikings defeat Lakewood St. Edward in Division I state semifinal at Wright State
basketball.png
WCPO
Winton Woods named Carlton Gray as its new girls basketball coach and football defensive coordinator, pending board of education approval.
basketball.png
Posted

FAIRBORN, Ohio — The Princeton High School boys basketball team will play for the Division I state championship Sunday afternoon in Dayton.

The Vikings defeated Lakewood St. Edward 77-51 in a Division I state semifinal Saturday night at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

The Division I state final is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Sunday at University of Dayton Arena.

Princeton (24-3) plays Saturday night’s winner of Hilliard Bradley or Pickerington Central.

Princeton is in its third state final in program history. Princeton is seeking its first state championship in its boys basketball program history. Princeton was the Division I state runner-up in 2009 and the Class AAA (large school) state runner-up in 1972.

Princeton is one of three Greater Cincinnati boys basketball teams in the Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball state tournament this week.

Summit Country Day played in a Division V state semifinal Friday afternoon in Dayton. The Silver Knights completed their season as a state semifinalist.

Wyoming won the Division IV state championship Friday afternoon in Dayton. It was Wyoming's first state title in 97 years of the boys basketball program.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More sports:
NCAA accuses DraftKings of trademark infringement in March Madness marketing Wyoming boys basketball team wins first state title in 97-year program history Highlands star Tayden Lorenzen announces verbal commitment to Miami University

WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM