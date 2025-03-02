Princeton girls basketball team wins a Division I regional championship

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Princeton High School girls basketball team is a regional champion for the fourth time in program history.

Princeton defeated Walnut Hills 58-45 in a Division I regional final Sunday afternoon at Fairfield. The victory earns Princeton a trip to the state semifinal round for the second time in three seasons.

Princeton (20-6) advances to play Springboro (22-4) in a state semifinal at 5 p.m. March 9 at Fairfield. Springboro is ranked No. 5 in the MaxPreps Ohio girls basketball rankings while Princeton is No. 19.

The winner of that game plays Rocky River Magnificat (20-5) or Pickerington Central (23-3) in the Division I state final at 8:30 p.m. March 15 at University of Dayton Arena.

Princeton earned the regional championship for the first time since 2023 when it was a Division I state champion. Princeton also won the Division I state championship in 2014 and was a 1987 AAA state champion.

Princeton has won 13 consecutive games since an 11-point loss at Mason on Jan. 8. Entering Sunday, Princeton averaged 57.8 points and allowed an average of 41.6 points.

Walnut Hills, which upset Mount Notre Dame in a regional semifinal, completed its season with a 20-6 record.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter