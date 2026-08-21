Princeton defeats Moeller in football season opener at Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI — The King of the Block trophy is returning to Princeton for the first time since 1991.

The Vikings defeated Moeller Thursday night 31-24 in a marquee high school football season opener hosted by Paycor Stadium. The game was televised by Spectrum News 1.

Final: Princeton 31, Moeller 24. Princeton earns the King of the Block Trophy. Princeton defeats Moeller for the first time since 1991. @WCPO — Mike Dyer (@MikeDyer) August 21, 2026

Princeton (1-0), a 2025 Division I regional semifinalist, snapped a 19-game losing streak to Moeller in the King of the Block trophy rivalry. Prior to Thursday night, Princeton had not defeated Moeller since 1991. Moeller has a 41-8 record overall against Princeton going back to 1965.

Like Moeller, Princeton is expected to be among the elite Greater Cincinnati high school football teams this season.

The Vikings, who have won three consecutive Greater Miami Conference championships, have a talented team including senior quarterback Monsanna Torbert, a Michigan verbal commit as a defensive back who was an all-state quarterback at Taft last season.

"We're an adventure every day," Princeton coach Andre Parker said. "A lot coaching going on. A lot of new faces, a lot of young faces. So every day as coaches you've got to bring your hard hat. You got to be consistent. Now a ton of talent but we got to get all our arrows fixed in the right direction."

Princeton faces a challenging early schedule. The Vikings play at Middletown on Aug. 28 at Barnitz Stadium.

Princeton will not have a true home game until Oct. 2 due to renovations being completed on Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium at Pat Mancuso Field.

September varsity home football games will move to Roettger Stadium in Lockland. That includes Sept. 4 versus Colerain, Sept. 11 versus Sycamore and Sept. 18 versus Lakota West.

Moeller (0-1), a 2025 regional semifinalist, plays host to Groveport Madison at Mount St. Joseph University on Aug. 28.

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