OHSAA girls state tennis tournament moves this fall to Northeast Ohio

Annual state tournament had been played in Mason since 2015
WCPO file
The Lindner Family Tennis Center hosted the OHSAA girls tennis state tournament since 2015. The College of Wooster will host the tournament this year.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 14:55:11-04

CINCINNATI — The Ohio High School Athletic Association girls state tennis tournament this fall will move to The College of Wooster in Northeast Ohio from Oct. 19-20.

The tournament, which had been hosted by the Lindner Family Tennis Center since 2015, was already scheduled to be at a different venue this fall due to scheduled renovations at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

The OHSAA announced the tournament's move to Wooster in a memo to school administrators Tuesday. The OHSAA plans for a public announcement on Wednesday.

The College of Wooster facility has 12 courts with good seating and parking, according to the OHSAA.

"Should there be inclement weather, the tournament will also be held in Wooster at the Aspen Racquet Club, which features six indoor courts," the OHSAA said in a memo.

The annual girls tennis state tournament had been in Mason every year since 2014 when The Ohio State University and Hilliard Davidson High School hosted the event.

The girls tennis sectional tournament starts Oct. 2 with the district tournament Oct. 9-14. The OHSAA state tournament includes Divisions I and II singles and doubles events Oct. 19-20.

