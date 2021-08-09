OHSAA announces several state tournament venues for this school year and beyond

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Monday afternoon several state tournament venues for the 2021-22 school year and beyond.

Several traditional state tournament venues were changed during the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very excited to announce these state tournament venues because of the experience they will give our student-athletes, schools and communities,” OHSAA executive director Doug Ute said in a statement. “We would like to thank all those who operate these venues and have an important part in these partnerships and support of high school sports in Ohio.”

The OHSAA individual wrestling state tournament will return to the Schottenstein Center at The Ohio State University for the next three years with an option for a two-year extension.

The wrestling state tournament will start on March 11, 2022 and conclude that Sunday night.

That event utilizes many areas of the arena, including the large warm-up gymnasium, and is one of the few venues in Ohio that is able to accommodate nine mats on the arena floor, which led to the expansion of the state tournament in 2000.

Three high schools hosted the 2021 tournament this past March.

The girls volleyball state tournament will return to Wright State University's Nutter Center in Fairborn. The 11,200-seat venue has hosted the volleyball state tournament since 1991, except for last year due to the pandemic.

The OHSAA also announced that the agreement with the Lindner Family Tennis Center has been extended for the next three years to host the state girls and boys tennis tournaments.

The state tournament agreements with the Ohio State University Golf Club in Columbus and NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury have been extended for the next two years.

The 2021 OHSAA field hockey state tournament will remain at Thomas Worthington High School, where it was held in 2020.

State venues for soccer, baseball, track and field and lacrosse have not been announced yet.

OHSAA State Tournament Venues

Fall Sports

Golf – The Ohio State University Golf Club and NorthStar Golf Club

Girls Tennis – Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason

Field Hockey – Thomas Worthington High School

Cross Country – Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park, Columbus

Soccer – Announcement Coming Soon

Volleyball – Wright State University, Dayton

Football – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Winter Sports

Swimming & Diving – C.T. Branin Natatorium, Canton

Gymnastics – Hilliard Bradley High School

Bowling – Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl

Ice Hockey – Nationwide Arena, Columbus

Wrestling – Schottenstein Center, The Ohio State University

Girls and Boys Basketball – University of Dayton Arena

Spring Sports

Boys Tennis – Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason

Lacrosse – TBA

Softball – Firestone Stadium, Akron

Track & Field – TBA

Baseball – TBA

