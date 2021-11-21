OHSAA announces neutral locations for football state semifinals Nov. 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced neutral locations for four divisions of the football state semifinals Nov. 26.

The locations for the Divisions V-VII games Nov. 27 had not been announced as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Moeller (11-3) versus Springfield (12-1) Division I state semifinal is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

In Division II, Winton Woods (11-3) plays Green (11-3) Friday in a state semifinal at Westerville Central High School.

In Division III, Badin (13-0) plays Granville (13-0) Friday in a state semifinal at Bowlus Field in London.

In Division IV, Clinton-Massie (12-1) plays Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-0) Friday in a state semifinal at Performance Stadium at Volunteer Field in Plain City.

The state football finals are scheduled for Dec. 2-4 at Tom Benson Hall of Stadium in Canton. The state finals schedule will be announced after the state semifinals this upcoming weekend.

In Kentucky, Beechwood (13-0) plays host to Mayfield (12-1) in a 2A state semifinal Friday night.

OHSAA football state semifinals

Friday, Nov. 26

Divsion I

Moeller (11-3) vs. Springfield (12-1) at Sidney

Upper Arlington (14-0) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) at Arlin Field, Mansfield

Division II

Winton Woods (11-3) vs. Green (11-3) at Westerville Central

Avon (12-2) vs. Hoban (10-3) at Byers Field, Parma

Division III

Badin (13-0) vs. Granville (13-0) at Bowlus Field in London.

Chardon (14-0) vs. West Holmes (14-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Division IV

Clinton-Massie (12-1) vs. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-0) at Performance Stadium at Volunteer Field in Plain City.

Youngstown Ursuline (10-3) vs. Port Clinton (13-1), Euclid Community Stadium

Saturday, Nov. 27

(Locations for Divisions V-VII haven't been announced as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 21)

Kentucky

Friday, Nov. 26

2A state semifinal

Mayfield (12-1) at Beechwood (13-0)

