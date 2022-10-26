OHSAA announces football state championships schedule for December

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the football state championships schedule Wednesday morning.

All seven state championship games will be played Dec. 1-3 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, located beside the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This is the second year of a three-year agreement between the OHSAA and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The state finals begin Dec. 1 with the Division II state final at 7 p.m., and the weekend concludes with the Division IV game at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

The OHSAA announced tickets are on sale for the seven games starting Wednesday morning.

The state championship games will be played in the following order:

Thursday, December 1 – Division II championship game at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 2 – Division V championship game at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, December 2 – Division III championship game at 3 p.m.

Friday, December 2 – Division I championship game at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 3 – Division VI championship game at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, December 3 – Division VII championship game at 3 p.m.

Saturday, December 3 – Division IV championship game at 7:30 p.m.

The first round of the playoffs begin this Friday as the top 16 schools in each region qualified for the postseason. There are 448 schools in the OHSAA football postseason.

Moeller (Division I, Region 4), Winton Woods (Division II, Region 8), Badin (Division III, Region 12) and Wyoming (Division IV, Region 16) are the top seeds in Greater Cincinnati.

The regional playoffs will follow bracket format. Second-round games will be played on Nov. 4, at the better seeded team’s venue. Neutral sites will be used beginning in the third round, with Divisions I, II, III and V playing on Nov. 11, and Divisions IV, VI and VII playing on Nov. 12.

The OHSAA previously announced the state finals schedule after the state semifinals in 2021.

