Ohio, Kentucky high school football teams look ahead to state semifinals Nov. 29

CINCINNATI — Thanksgiving week represents the state semifinals for high school football teams in Ohio and Kentucky.

In Division I, Moeller (13-1) is expected to take on Centerville (11-3) in a state semifinal to be played at Princeton Nov. 29. This will be Moeller's fourth consecutive state semifinals after defeating St. Xavier 28-23.

Friday night’s sold-out game at Mason (7,000 capacity) was the second meeting between the Greater Catholic League South division rivals this season. Moeller defeated host St. X 45-37 Sept. 20. This was the first time the two teams had met in a regional final since 2014.

Moeller, Ohio’s No. 1-ranked team by MaxPreps, was the No. 1 seed in Region 4 this season. St. X, ranked No. 8 statewide by MaxPreps, is the No. 6 seed.

Region 8's top seed, Anderson (14-0), will play Sunbury Big Walnut in a Division II state semifinal Nov. 29 at a location to be determined.

Unbeaten Anderson defeated No. 2 seed La Salle 28-21 in a regional final at Princeton.

Anderson is ranked No. 11 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings (regardless of division) while La Salle was No. 18.

Friday was the fourth meeting between the two programs including the first matchup since a 2021 second-round playoff game in which the Lancers won 45-21, according to La Salle football broadcaster Jeff Bosse. The Lancers were also victorious in a 2020 regional semifinal and a 2007 regular-season game.

Anderson, winning its second straight regional title, now makes its fourth state Final Four appearance in program history. The Raptors were a 2023 state semifinalist, 2008 state runner-up and 2007 state champion — all in Division II.

Taft (12-2) is also heading to the state semifinals after a 26-12 win over Alter in the Division IV, Region 16 regional final at Monroe. The game was a rematch of a Week 3 game in which Taft won 36-7 over visiting Alter. That was part of the Senators’ three-game win streak to start the season.

Taft was in its first regional final since 2021, which was Tyler Williams' first season as head coach.

The Senators have won the first Cincinnati Public Schools football regional championship since 1992, according to CPS athletics. Cincinnati Academy of Physical Education (CAPE) won the last of its three state championships in 1992 (Division IV). CAPE also won state titles in 1986 (Division III) and 1985 (Division IV).

Kentucky played its regional finals Friday night. Ryle defeated Central Hardin 43-14, getting their first regional championship since 2020.

In Class 5A, Cooper dominated at home against Southwestern, advancing after a 56-15 win. Highlands also won big, running away at the half to defeat Pulaski County 42-18.

In a rematch of last year's Class 4A state championship, Covington Catholic defeated Boyle County 31-28.

Beechwood defeated Martin County 44-7 in Class 2A play.

Indiana was in the semi-state round Friday night. In Class 3A, Batesville lost on the road at Heritage Hills.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter