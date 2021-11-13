Mount Notre Dame soccer wins state championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Mount Notre Dame soccer team won its first state championship Friday, defeating Walsh Jesuit 4-1 at Lower.com Field.

While MND is no stranger to athletics success, this season marked the Cougars' first ever state championship game. Before the game, head coach Kiersten Roof said their success comes from the revamped program's shift in team culture.

"You're putting the team first and the program first — and you are going to fight together, be there for each other, encourage each other, pick each other up, and you're going to do everything together because it's the only way we're ever going to get anything through,” Roof said. “And that seems to have made a difference for us.”

Team captain Emma Frey said making it to the championship has been the goal from the start of the season

“We've kind of just had Nov. 12 in the back of our mind.” Frey said. “So just kind of been that thing we come into every practice every day to keep going.”

According to MND Athletics' Twitter, Frey gave the team a 2-0 lead before Walsh was able to score one goal. The Cougars responded with two unanswered goals, making MND the 2021 Division I girls soccer champions.

Your 2021 Division 1 State Champions!! pic.twitter.com/2M18qBcbu1 — MND Athletics (@AthleticsMnd) November 12, 2021

Though the team had not made it to the state championship game before, the program does have an esteemed alumna who kept up with their success. Olympian and United States Women’s National Team star Rose Lavelle played for the Cougars when she attended MND, retweeting the athletic department with her congratulations after Friday's win.

Lavelle tweeted, "Yay cougars!!!!! 🥳💙"

Chagrin Falls won the 2021 Division II station championship, while the Division III championship is between Ottawa-Glandorf and Waynesville.