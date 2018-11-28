High School Insider Podcast: Talking state football championship games

Mike Dyer
3:15 PM, Nov 28, 2018
52 mins ago

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton will host the state football championships for a second straight year this weekend. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI – Four area high school football teams are in the state finals this weekend.

With Colerain (Division I) and Wyoming (Division IV) traveling north to Canton, Covington Catholic (5A) and Beechwood (1A) will take familiar trips to Lexington.

WCPO’s Keenan Singleton and Mike Dyer discuss the four games and offer some analysis for this upcoming weekend.

WFJM-TV sports director Dana Balash will discuss Wyoming’s opponent Girard, while Cleveland.com reporter Matt Goul discusses Colerain’s opponent Lakewood St. Edward.

Listen to this episode in the player above.

High School Insider with Mike Dyer offers exclusive interviews with Greater Cincinnati student-athletes, coaches and administrators along with news and analysis from around the region each week. Hosted by WCPO Sports Reporter Keenan Singleton, this podcast brings a unique insight and perspective for the high school sports storylines and personalities in the fall, winter and spring seasons.

