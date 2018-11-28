High School Insider Podcast: Talking state football championship games

CINCINNATI – Four area high school football teams are in the state finals this weekend.

With Colerain (Division I) and Wyoming (Division IV) traveling north to Canton, Covington Catholic (5A) and Beechwood (1A) will take familiar trips to Lexington.

WCPO’s Keenan Singleton and Mike Dyer discuss the four games and offer some analysis for this upcoming weekend.

WFJM-TV sports director Dana Balash will discuss Wyoming’s opponent Girard, while Cleveland.com reporter Matt Goul discusses Colerain’s opponent Lakewood St. Edward.

Listen to this episode in the player above.