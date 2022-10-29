Ohio high school football playoff scores

CINCINNATI — The road to Canton starts tonight!

While Northern Kentucky teams wrap up the regular seasons, teams in Ohio and Indiana are playing their first games of the 2022 playoffs Friday night.

The game of the week is a Division I, Region 4, matchup between No. 9 seed St. Xavier and No. 8 Fairfield. Both teams won their regular-season finales, eager to start the postseason with a new perspective. It's also the first time the two teams have faced each other since the first round of the 2017 playoffs.

WCPO crews will also be at Milford vs. Western Hills, Elder vs. Middletown, Northwest vs. Ross, Withrow vs. Loveland, Winton Woods vs. La Salle, Hughes vs. Monroe and Mason vs. Colerain. The game at Mason was pushed back one hour due to a crash involving three school buses taking Colerain's team to the game. Eight people were hospitalized, all with minor injuries, following the crash.

In Northern Kentucky, WCPO will watch Beechwood take on Newport Central Catholic.

Find a full list of games and their scores below.

