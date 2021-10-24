Ohio High School Athletic Association announces final football computer ratings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the final computer points ratings for football teams across seven divisions in Ohio early Sunday afternoon.

The schedule is for the first round of the postseason Oct. 29-30.

During the playoffs, the first and second round games are hosted by the better seeded team. Neutral sites will be used beginning with the third round (regional semifinals).

Divisions I, II, III and IV play on Friday nights, while Divisions V, VI and VII play on Saturday nights. All playoff games begin at 7 p.m.

The state football finals are scheduled from Dec. 2-5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

The OHSAA decided in April to expand the playoffs to 16 teams per region.

The expansion to 16 qualifiers per region increased the number of football playoff qualifiers from 224 to 448.

OHSAA football playoff scheduled involving Cincinnati-area teams:

Division I, Region 4 (Friday, Oct. 29)

No. 16 Oak Hills (0-10) at No. 1 Moeller (7-3)

No. 15 Hamilton (2-6) at No. 2 St. Xavier (8-2)

No. 14 West Clermont (2-8) at No. 3 Lakota West (8-1)

No. 13 Walnut Hills (2-8) at No. 4 Princeton (9-1)

No. 12 Sycamore (5-5) at No. 5 Lakota East (7-3)

No. 11 Lebanon (3-6) at No. 6 Milford (6-4)

No. 10 Colerain (5-5) at No. 7 Elder (4-5)

No. 9 Mason (4-6) at No. 8 Fairfield (5-4)

Division II, Region 8 (Friday, Oct. 29)

No. 16 Little Miami (4-6) at No. 1 Piqua (9-0)

No. 15 Lima Senior (3-6) at No. 2 Kings (10-0)

No. 14 Xenia (5-4) at No. 3 Anderson (8-2)

No. 13 Stebbins (5-4) at No. 4 Teays Valley (9-1)

No. 12 Sidney (5-5) at No. 5 Edgewood (7-2)

No. 11 Harrison (4-5) at No. 6 La Salle (5-4)

No. 10 Turpin (6-4) at No. 7 Winton Woods (7-3)

No. 9 Troy (6-3) at No. 8 Withrow (8-1)

Division III, Region 11 (Friday, Oct. 29)

No. 11 Columbus Beechcroft (7-3) at No. 6 Western Brown (8-2)

Division III, Region 12 unofficial projections

No. 16 Vandalia Butler (3-6) at No. 1 Badin (9-0)

No. 15 Alter (5-5) at No. 2 Monroe (8-2)

No. 14 Trotwood-Madison (3-5) at No. 3 Bellbrook (8-2)

No. 13 Chaminade Julienne (3-5) at No. 4 Ross (7-2)

No. 12 Franklin (4-6) at No. 5 St. Marys Memorial (8-2)

No. 11 Dayton Dunbar (4-3) at No. 6 Wapakoneta (8-2)

No. 10 Mount Healthy (6-4) at No. 7 Tippecanoe (8-2)

No. 9 Lima Shawnee (6-4) at No. 8 Hughes (6-1)

Division IV, Region 16 (Friday, Oct. 29)

No. 16 Waynesville (5-5) at No. 1 Wyoming (10-0)

No. 15 Dayton Oakwood (4-6) at No. 2 Eaton (9-1)

No. 14 Washington Court House (4-5) at No. 3 McNicholas (8-1)

No. 13 Dayton Northridge (7-3) at No. 4 Clinton-Massie (8-1)

No. 12 Germantown Valley View (5-5) at No. 5 Waverly (8-1)

No. 11 Shroder (4-2) at No. 6 Bethel-Tate (8-1)

No. 10 Indian Hill (5-5) at No. 7 Milton-Union (9-1)

No. 9 Taylor (5-5) at No. 8 St. Paris Graham (6-3)

Division V, Region 20 (Saturday, Oct. 30)

No. 16 Madeira (4-6) at No. 1 Taft (7-2)

No. 15 East Clinton (5-5) at No. 2 Roger Bacon (7-2)

No. 14 Greenon (6-3) at No. 3 Preble Shawnee (10-0)

No. 13 Carlisle (5-5) at No. 4 Reading (7-2)

No. 12 Summit Country Day (4-4) at No. 5 Versailles (9-1)

No. 11 Williamsburg (6-4) at No. 6 Brookville (8-2)

No. 10 Blanchester (5-4) at No. 7 Mariemont (7-3)

No. 9 Springfield Shawnee (6-4) at No. 8 Purcell Marian (7-3)

Division VI, Region 24 (Saturday, Oct. 30)

No. 16 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (3-5) at No. 1 Mechanicsburg (10-0)

No. 15 National Trail (4-6) at No. 2 Allen East (7-3)

No. 14 Fort Recovery (3-7) at No. 3 Arcanum (8-2)

No. 13 Delphos Jefferson (3-7) at No. 4 Coldwater (8-2)

No. 12 Deer Park (3-7) at No. 5 Cincinnati Country Day (7-2)

No. 11 Anna (4-6) at No. 6 Springfield Northeastern (7-3)

No. 10 Fairbanks (5-5) at No. 7 Paint Valley (5-4)

No. 9 Gamble Montessori (6-2) at No. 8 Greeneview (6-4)

Division VII, Region 28

No. 16 Twin Valley South (4-6) at No. 1 Marion Local (10-0)

No. 15 Miami Valley Christian Academy (3-7) at No. 2 Tri-Village (9-1)

No. 14 Troy Christian (6-4) at No. 3 Portsmouth Notre Dame (7-2)

No. 13 Sciotoville Community (5-3) at No. 4 Riverside (7-3)

No. 12 Fayetteville-Perry (5-5) at No. 5 Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy (7-2)

No. 11 Ansonia (6-4) at No. 6 St. Henry (7-3)

No. 10 Lockland (4-4) at No. 7 New Bremen (7-3)

No. 9 Springfield Catholic Central (7-3) at No. 8 Fort Loramie (4-6)

