Oak Hills names Greg Leurck new head baseball coach, pending board approval

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Oak Hills High School named Greg Leurck as its new head baseball coach this morning, pending board of education approval Oct. 4.

"Greg has a proven track record," Oak Hills athletic director Ben Hageman said. "Obviously he's been very successful in previous stints."

Leurck succeeds Josh Richmond, who stepped down after two years as the Oak Hills head coach. Oak Hills was 17-9 overall including 14-4 in the GMC in 2021.

Leurck, a health and physical education teacher in the Oak Hills Local School District since 1999, was the Oak Hills junior varsity head coach from 1999-2001 and assistant varsity coach from 2002-2014.

"I am really excited to have Greg back in a Highlander uniform," Hageman said. "He has a strong track record as a head coach and will continue our strong baseball tradition."

Leurck, a 1994 La Salle graduate, was also a head coach at Talawanda (2015), Lakota West (2016-18) and La Salle (2019) when earned a 80-59 record.

Leurck led Lakota West to the Division I state final four in 2017 when the Firebirds had a 25-6 record including 15-3 as the Greater Miami Conference champion.

Leurck, the president of the Southwest Ohio Baseball Coaches Association from 2013-15, played college baseball at Shawnee State University (1995). and then Northern Kentucky University (1996-98).

Leurck teaches at Bridgetown Middle School. He and his wife, Jennifer, live in Harrison with their children, Lydia, Lauren and Luke.