Oak Hills grad John Streicher to have prominent coaching role in NFL preseason game

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Oak Hills High School graduate John Streicher will have a prominent coaching role for the Tennessee Titans in their NFL preseason game tonight against the visiting Chicago Bears (7 p.m. Eastern kickoff).

Streicher, a 2008 Oak Hills graduate, is the Titans' coordinator of football development and will handle game decisions, communication with coaches and playtime management, according to the Titans' website.

Streicher, who is from Delhi Township, previously played two years of varsity basketball for the Highlanders and head coach Mike Price while in high school.

Price said he's "extremely proud" of Streicher for his journey through college football and now the NFL, even though Streicher never played high school football.

Streicher considered a partial basketball scholarship to Marian University before deciding to become a student manager at Ohio State. He has aspirations of becoming an NFL general manager having worked with some of the more prominent head coaches in college and the NFL, Price said.

Streicher is helping to fill in for Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine this past week. Vrabel didn't attend practices this week as the team prepared for its game against Chicago.

Streicher was previously a director of football operations at Texas State and James Madison. He was also a student assistant at Ohio State from 2012 to 2013.

