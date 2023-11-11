Neutral locations scheduled for the OHSAA football regional finals Nov. 17

CINCINNATI — The regional final locations are set for six Greater Cincinnati high school football teams still competing in the postseason.

In Division I, Region 4, Lakota West (11-2) plays Moeller (9-4) at Mason. This is the third consecutive season these two teams have played in the regional final.

Lakota West, winners of 11 consecutive games, has made four consecutive regional final appearances overall.

The Firebirds defeated Princeton 19-7 Friday night in a regional semifinal. Lakota West coach Tom Bolden earned his 50th win since arriving in West Chester Township for the start of the 2019 season.

Moeller, a state semifinalist the past two seasons, is trying to win its third consecutive regional title.

Moeller defeated Mason 38-3 Friday night in the regional semifinal. Sophomore quarterback Matt Ponatoski became Moeller's single-season passing leader in program history during that game.

In Division II, Region 8, Anderson (12-1) plays Withrow (12-1) at Princeton. This will be the first meeting between the programs since Oct. 9, 2020.

Anderson, which defeated Harrison 50-36 Friday night, is in the regional final for a second straight season.

Withrow, which defeated Troy 42-14, is making its first regional final appearance in the 104-year history of the school.

In Division III, Region 12, Badin (13-0) plays Celina (11-2) at Trotwood-Madison. Badin is the only remaining undefeated Greater Cincinnati team left in the OHSAA postseason.

Badin, making its third consecutive regional final appearance, defeated Wapakoneta 14-10 Friday night in a regional semifinal.

In Division IV, Region 16, Wyoming (12-1) plays Alter (10-3) at Monroe. Wyoming has an opportunity to earn its ninth regional title in its storied program history.

Wyoming, making its second straight regional final appearance, defeated Springfield Shawnee 21-20 in the regional semifinal Friday night.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association will officially announce the statewide regional final pairings on Sunday afternoon.

The OHSAA is also expected to announce the bracket pairings next week for the state semifinals Nov. 24. The first four rounds of the playoffs follow the regional brackets, while the OHSAA then determines the state semifinal brackets.

The state finals are Nov. 30 to Dec. 2 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

High school football schedule for Nov. 17

Ohio high school football

Regional finals

Division I, Region 4

Lakota West (11-2) vs. Moeller (9-4) at Mason

Division II, Region 8

Anderson (12-1) vs. Withrow (12-1) at Princeton

Division III, Region 12

Badin (13-0) vs. Celina (11-2) at Trotwood-Madison

Division IV, Region 16

Alter (10-3) vs. Wyoming (12-1) at Monroe

Division V, Region 20

Germantown Valley View (12-1) vs. Waynesville (11-2) at Springboro

Indiana

Class 4A semi-state

New Palestine (11-2) at East Central (13-0)

Kentucky

Third round of playoffs

Class 1A

NewCath (8-4) at Campbellsville (10-1)

Ludlow (8-4) at Kentucky Country Day (10-2)

Class 2A

Martin County (7-5) at Beechwood (11-1)

Class 4A

Johnson Central (9-3) at Covington Catholic (12-0)

Class 5A

North Laurel (8-4) at Highlands (11-1)

Cooper (10-2) at Southwestern (9-3)

Class 6A

Ryle (8-4) at Bryan Station (9-3)

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter