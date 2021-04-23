Mount St. Joseph University QB Josh Taylor wins the HCAC offensive player of the year award

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Mount St. Joseph University redshirt freshman quarterback Josh Taylor was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference offensive player of the year on Friday morning.

"Josh displayed grit all season long and the guys definitely followed in his path," MSJ head coach Tyler Hopperton said. "They trusted he would get it done on the field because of his daily work ethic and his tenacity on the field."

Taylor, a 2019 Western Brown High School graduate, helped to lead the Lions to a 5-1 record this spring. He had a passing percentage of 60.7% (93 for 153), according to the HCAC. He threw for 1,320 passing yards and 12 touchdowns. He had 779 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

He was one of multiple players to receive HCAC first-team awards for the Lions.

MSJ linebackers Jonathan Finn (Oak Hills High School) and Julius Fisher along with offensive lineman Sam Martin (McNicholas), wide receiver Joey Newton (Anderson), Troy Speakman (defensive back/returners) and punter Max Suchomski were also named to the first team.

Hopperton said he was proud of all the all-conference awards winners.

"There were countless obstacles and distractions this past school year and to finish 5-1, including five wins in a row, is a great testament to the determination of our team," Hopperton said.

"I think the success we had this spring has given a lot of players confidence going into our fall 2021 season and their preparation this summer."

