Mount Notre Dame star named to MaxPreps Preseason All-America Volleyball Team

READING, Ohio — Mount Notre Dame senior Carly Hendrickson was named Tuesday to the MaxPreps Preseason All-America Volleyball Team.

Hendrickson, who is verbally committed to the University of Florida, helped to lead the Cougars to the Division I state title in 2020. MND was ranked No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps a week after the state championship match.

Hendrickson is the only Ohio player on the first team.

MND started its season this past weekend and the Cougars begin Girls Greater Catholic League play this week. The Cougars (4-0) play host to St. Ursula (5-0) Thursday night.

MND defeated Ursuline 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-16 on Tuesday night, according to MND coach Michael Crofton.

Hendrickson had a team-high 33 kills. Junior Audrey Armbruster had 42 assists.

Ryle senior Lucy Trump (University of Notre Dame verbal commit) is on the MaxPreps second team.

