Mount Notre Dame High School names Michael Crofton as its volleyball coach

READING, Ohio — Mount Notre Dame High School announced Michael Crofton as its new volleyball coach Monday afternoon.

Crofton, 34, spent the past two seasons as the head coach at Lebanon High School, where he led the team to consecutive league championships in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference (ECC) and the Greater Western Ohio Conference (GWOC).

Lebanon had a 21-4 record this past season.

Crofton succeeds Chris Lovett, who stepped down in mid-January to spend more time with his family.

Lovett helped to lead the Cougars (23-2) to the Division I state title this past November. MND was ranked No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps.

This past season was the 10th state volleyball title for MND (2020, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2011, 2006, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1995).

Crofton compiled a 41-8 record during his tenure at Lebanon. He was named ECC coach of the year in 2020 and GWOC coach of the year in 2019.

"We wish him well," Lebanon athletic director Keith Pantling told WCPO. "He holds high standards, is beloved by players and optimizes potential. A great recipe for success."

Karen Miranda, the Lebanon junior varsity coach, will serve as the interim varsity head coach at Lebanon, Pantling said.

The position will be posted on Tuesday at Lebanon.

Prior to coaching at Lebanon, Crofton spent a year as varsity assistant coach at Ursuline Academy, where he helped lead the Lions to the 2018 Division I state championship.

He also spent two seasons (2013 and 2014) as the varsity head coach at McAuley (now Mercy McAuley) High School, where he led the Mohawks to a top five finish in the city polls. He also spent a year on the freshman staff at Mount Notre Dame from 2007-2008.

"Michael brings a wealth of coaching experience and success to MND, as well as a keen insight into high school and collegiate levels of play,” MND athletic director Mark Schenkel said in a statement. “His familiarity and experience coaching in the GGCL (Girls Greater Catholic League) will be quite helpful as we continue the rich tradition of success enjoyed by our MND volleyball program.”

Crofton also has collegiate and club coaching experience, having served as the assistant volleyball coach at Otterbein University for three seasons and currently serving as a head coach in the Cincy Classics and Elevation Volleyball clubs for the last 15 years.

Crofton graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and received his MBA from Otterbein University in 2012.