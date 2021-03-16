Mount Healthy senior shortstop Vivian Willis is a star student-athlete

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Mount Healthy senior shortstop Vivian Willis is trying to collect all the memories she can these final few months of high school.

"She knows she wants to make something of herself and I think she is going to do great things," Mount Healthy assistant soccer coach Amy Criswell said. "She is already wonderful, so I just think it's going to progress from here."

Time tends to speed up during the spring of a student-athlete's senior year. Willis doesn't want to miss anything.

"I'm just involved in maybe everything the school has to offer," Willis said with a smile.

Provided Mount Healthy senior shortstop Vivian Willis has enjoyed playing softball throughout her high school career.

Softball will keep Willis busy as the season starts later this month, but that is only one aspect of her high school experience.

"Super personality," Mount Healthy softball coach Scott Peterson said. "She is just unbelievable. Just very bright, very articulate. Just a great kid."

Willis, who committed to play soccer at Mount St. Joseph University, is ranked near the top of her class with above a 4.0 grade-point average.

She takes several College Credit Plus (CCP) classes, Advanced Placement calculus and honors physics.

She is also a member of the marching band and symphonic band, where she plays alto saxophone.

"Vivian is an awesome kid," said Mark Quintero, one of Mount Healthy's band directors. "She's definitely one of those extraordinary kids that does everything, goes kind of above and beyond what's asked from her."

Willis is involved in National Honor Society, volunteerism through Beta Club and student government.

"I'm trying to live life to the fullest, so why not join all these clubs -- why not have fun doing it?" Willis said. "I'm around my friends while doing this so it's like we're always hanging out because we're always involved in the activities, so it's a plus. It's a two-for-one for both."

Balancing sports, clubs and academics is certainly a full-time job, but Willis has a system for time management.

"I try to make sure I have everything written down, have it in reminders," Willis said. "On my computer I know I have a little sticky note of when the due dates are. I have separate sticky notes of when due dates are for Mount Healthy and then when due dates are for Cincinnati State (CCP classes)."

Willis credits her family's support throughout her high school experience as being instrumental in her success.

Her parents, Carmen and Derrick Willis, are Mount Healthy graduates.

"They're literally always there for anything that I want to do and I just love that about them because there is some parents in the world that are not always there, but my parents are literally there every step of the way and I love that," Willis said.

Coaches and teachers could not be more impressed with Willis and her commitment in every aspect of high school.

"The crazy thing is she makes it look easy," Mount Healthy soccer coach Nick Khoury said. "I've known her now for two years and she's never stressed. She's never like, 'Hey, Mr. Khoury, can I miss practice today? I've got to catch up on work.' It's never an issue."

Provided Mount Healthy senior Vivian Willis is a standout soccer play who is committed to Mount St. Joseph University.

Willis wants to study nursing and pediatrics at MSJ and with her CCP classes she anticipates entering the school with 30 college credits.

"I always love helping other people, whether it's my friends, my family -- I love helping out," Willis said.

"I just love kids. I love to play with my nieces. I like to play with my little cousins. So I was like why not have a mix of what I love to do with both helping out and with kids, so I wanted to go into pediatrics."

Willis said Mount Healthy has created a successful path for her future.

"Mount Healthy has been a good community," Willis said. "All of the teachers are so supportive. All of my mentors, counselors -- they've always been so supportive of what I have done."