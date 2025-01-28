Mount Healthy names AJ Williams head football coach, pending board approval

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Mount Healthy High School named AJ Williams its head football coach, pending Mount Healthy City Schools District Board of Education approval in February.

Williams, a 2012 Sycamore graduate, is a former University of Michigan football player who competed all four years with the Wolverines.

He was most recently the Loveland defensive coordinator for two seasons. He was also the Loveland defensive line coach for two seasons.

Williams succeeds former Mount Healthy head coach Jordan Stevens, who is now the Colerain head coach.

Stevens was the Mount Healthy head coach for the past three seasons. He led Mount Healthy to a 10-3 record and a Division II regional semifinalist finish in 2024.

Williams met with the Mount Healthy team on Tuesday and said he can’t wait to get started. He said the positive vibe around the team was palpable Tuesday, with the weightlifting program starting Wednesday.

“I feel blessed to have the opportunity,” Williams said. “The energy and enthusiasm around those kids — it was great to be around.”

Mount Healthy athletic director Terell Davis said Williams is committed to developing student-athletes and he admires his leadership qualities.

“He is a leader on and off the field,” Davis said.

Born and raised in the Cincinnati area, Williams played his youth football for the Tri-County Eagles and Hilltop Hawks Little League teams.

Later, Williams earned all-state honors at Sycamore and committed to compete at Michigan. Williams was a four-year letter-winner at Michigan and appeared in 49 games with 13 starts. He started his coaching career at Sycamore where he coached tight ends and the offensive line.

Williams said he is in the process of completing his coaching staff. Former Miami University and Auburn University player Marshall Taylor, the Loveland cornerbacks coach in 2024, is the Loveland defensive coordinator.

“I think Mount Healthy hit a home run with AJ,” said Mason offensive coordinator Scott Dattilo, a former longtime Sycamore head coach. “He is a high energy guy that’s going to be generate a lot of excitement for a program that’s always succeeded.”

Dattilo said Williams has a genuine enthusiasm for the game and that will translate to the Mount Healthy team.

Mount Healthy is scheduled to open the season at West Clermont in August.

