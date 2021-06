PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The Moeller High School volleyball team captured the Division I state title Sunday afternoon.

Moeller defeated Elder 3-1 in the Division I boys volleyball state final with scores of 22-25, 25-20, 25-11 and 25-18.

Greater Cincinnati captured two state titles in boys volleyball this weekend with Moeller (Division I) and Fenwick (Division II).

Sunday was Moeller's ninth state volleyball title, according to Moeller High School.