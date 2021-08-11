Watch
Moeller senior Evan Mahaffey verbally commits to play basketball at Penn State

Moeller High School
Moeller senior 6-foot-7 wing Evan Mahaffey announced Wednesday afternoon that he is verbally committed to play basketball at Penn State University.
Posted at 5:42 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 17:42:36-04

Moeller senior and 6 feet, 7 inches wing Evan Mahaffey announced Wednesday afternoon his verbal commitment to play college basketball at Penn State University.

Mahaffey, the 2021 Greater Catholic League South division defensive player of the year, was a first-team all-GCL South selection this past season.

Mahaffey is rated the state's No. 4 player in the 2022 class by 247 Sports and the nation's No. 40 small forward in his class.

He also considered scholarship offers from schools that included West Virginia, Kansas State, Virginia Tech, Xavier, Cincinnati, Miami University and Western Carolina during the recruiting process.

Mahaffey, the son of former North College Hill boys basketball coach Jamie Mahaffey, averaged 8.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks for the Crusaders (20-5) this past season.

Moeller was a Division I regional runner-up this past season.

