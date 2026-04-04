Moeller defeats Mason 7-2 in Skyline Chili Reds Futures High School Showcase

CINCINNATI — Moeller senior outfielder Adam Maybury isn’t planning to play baseball next year.

So it’s only natural he wants to create memories during his final season of high school baseball this spring.

“I’m just trying to put everything I have on the line,” Maybury said Saturday afternoon. "I want to go to med school when I'm older. I want to be a doctor."

Maybury embraced an opportunity during the Crusaders' 7-2 win over Mason at the University of Cincinnati. It was the day’s opener of the Skyline Chili Reds Futures Showcase presented by PNC.

Maybury was 3-for-3 at the plate with three runs batted in and a run scored as Moeller (3-0) won its third consecutive game to start the season.

“That was fantastic,” Moeller baseball coach Tim Held said. “Batting in the nine hole, a senior. Didn’t get a ton of time last year but just behind some guys and then comes out and is patrolling center and is just giving us great at-bats. Finding the hole today — I think three line drives. Three RBIs. It was fun. So happy for him.”

The fact that Maybury is playing his final season of baseball has taken some pressure off of him.

“I’ve worked so hard these past couple of months just to get where I am now,” Maybury said. “It’s just a confidence booster. Nothing is going to change though. Nothing is going to change for us. We’re going to keep putting runs on the board and try to win as many games as possible.”

Mason led 2-0 midway through the third inning. Senior Sam Davies had an RBI double off the right-field wall in the top of the third inning to give the Comets a 1-0 lead. Senior Tyler Groff's RBI single to center later scored Davies.

The Crusaders responded with three runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Junior Donovan Glosser’s double to left-center field on the first pitch set the tone for Moeller. Glosser scored on junior Ricky Maschinot’s RBI double off the right-center field wall. Glosser had a double and triple overall on Saturday afternoon.

Maybury’s single and an error scored Maschinot to tie the game in the third. Maybury later scored on senior Matt Ponatoski’s groundout.

Moeller went ahead 5-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning when Maybury drove in two runs on a two-out single to left. Maybury’s two-out RBI single to center in the sixth gave Moeller a 6-2 lead.

“I love being around these guys,” Maybury said. “It’s a fun time to be around them. They make it enjoyable to come every day.”

Moeller travels to the Myrtle Beach area for games next week. Mason (2-3) plays host to Middletown on Monday.

“We open up GMC (Greater Miami Conference) on Monday,” Mason coach Curt Bly said. “Just got to get back to it and put ourselves in a position that do the things that win baseball games that we have done traditionally.”

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