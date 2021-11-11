MND volleyball falls to Magnificat in state semifinals

DAYTON, Ohio — Mount Notre Dame's first trip to the Division I state high school volleyball tournament ended in the semifinals with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 loss to Rocky River Magnificat.

The state tournament was held at the Nutter Center in Dayton on Thursday.

Carly Hendrickson led Mount Notre Dame with 19 kills, nine digs and two service aces. Maggie Butkovich had five kills and four digs. Katie Wilking had five kills. Kenzie Colby had nine digs. Audrey Armbruster had 29 assists.

This was the first time Magnificat had made the semifinals since 2009. They'll play the winner of Ahmerst Steele and state No. 1 ranked Powell Olentangy Liberty at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the state finals.

