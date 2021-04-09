Milford High School softball coach Christy Gregory wins her 300th career game

LEBANON, Ohio — Milford High School softball coach Christy Gregory won her 300th career game Friday night as the Eagles defeated Wilmington 8-3 at Armco Park in Lebanon.

"Everything she does is first class," Milford athletic director Aaron Zupka said in a recent interview. "Her knowledge of the game and the excitement that she brings - to have longevity in these jobs it's great to have that. Great coaching. We have built a pipeline of success and the expectations are high in this program."

Gregory, a Milford graduate, has a 300-163-1 record as the Milford head coach since 2003, according to Milford sports information director Shawn Sell.

Milford senior shortstop Olivia Craycraft said in a recent interview that she thoroughly enjoys playing for Gregory.

"Coach Gregory is the best coach I could ever ask for," Craycraft said. "She ignites a drive in us that helps us to motivate each other and ourselves so much more. She knows all of us so well personally. Besides softball there is nothing that any of us think that we couldn't talk to her about or tell her."

Gregory is the 58th softball coach in Ohio High School Athletic Association history to reach 300 career wins, according to the OHSAA website.

In just her second season at Milford in 2004, Gregory led the Eagles to the state Final Four. A four-time Eastern Cincinnati Conference Coach of the Year, Gregory guided Milford to five straight league titles from 2014-2018, the first conference championships in school history, according to Sell.

Milford has also had a number of student-athletes commit to play at the college level including two seniors on this year's team - Emily Allphin (Walsh University) and Craycraft (Washington University in St. Louis).

Milford (6-1) is scheduled to play Miamisburg in the second game of a doubleheader Friday night at Armco Park.

