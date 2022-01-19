Middletown High School to retire Kyle Schwarber's baseball jersey Friday night

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Major League Baseball player Kyle Schwarber, a 2011 Middletown High School graduate, is scheduled to have his high school baseball jersey retired Friday night at Wade E. Miller Arena.

Schwarber's No. 12 baseball jersey is set to be retired during halftime of the Princeton at Middletown boys basketball game. Schwarber, an MLB free agent and 2021 National League All-Star, is scheduled to attend the ceremony Friday night.

Schwarber is the first Middletown graduate to have his high school baseball jersey retired, according to athletic director JD Foust.

"Most importantly, he's just a great guy," Foust said. "He's a class act on and off the field. He's extremely involved in the community here."

Schwarber, who made his major-league debut with the Chicago Cubs in 2015, was named the Greater Miami Conference co-baseball player of the year his senior season in 2011 with the Middies. He batted .430 with 13 home runs, six doubles and a triple with 13 stolen bases, according to the GMC website.

Schwarber was a two-time first team All-American at Indiana University before he was selected fourth overall by the Cubs in the 2014 MLB Draft.

Schwarber is the ninth former Middletown High School athlete to have a jersey retired by the school including five basketball players and two football players.

"Any time you get an opportunity to honor a special individual like Kyle you definitely have to take up on it," Foust said.

Schwarber, 28, is scheduled to be inducted into the Middletown High School Sports Hall of Fame in March. He was inducted into the Butler County Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

RELATED: Middletown legend Schwarber, church teaming up to rejuvenate youth baseball in the city

RELATED: Middletown's Kyle Schwarber appears in new Gatorade commercial

