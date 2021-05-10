Middletown High School names Kelven Moss as its new head boys basketball coach

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Kelven Moss is returning home.

The 2001 Middletown graduate was named Middletown's new head boys basketball coach on Monday night, according to athletic director JD Foust.

He'll be the 19th coach in the program's storied history.

"It was super attractive to me," Moss told WCPO. "I had been away from the Middletown program for about six years now. When I left, it was just time; I needed to see other places, other experiences and get involved in other communities. At the same time, while I was gone, you are always keeping an eye and keeping track of your alma mater. And when this position opened, I felt like it was time. I was ready. I'm prepared. The last six years has been a great professional development for me."

Moss had been the Fenwick head boys basketball coach for two seasons. The Falcons were 27-19 during that time, according to the Greater Catholic League Coed website.

Moss said he enjoyed the rapport he had with the Fenwick administration and the experience helped improve his coaching and leadership in the game.

"I appreciate everything that Fenwick did for me," Moss said. "It was just a great experience, but it was a no-brainer when that (Middletown) job came open."

Moss, the assistant director of operations at Marshall High School, is the first Middies head boys basketball coach to be born and raised in Middletown, according to Foust. He plans to meet the team on Tuesday.

"My goal is to create a championship culture not only on the court, but in the classroom and in the community," Moss said in a statement. "Being a Middletown grad, I'm extremely passionate about bringing the 'Middie Magic' back. I look forward to making all the alumni who have walked these hallways proud. It's time to get these student-athletes the opportunity to believe their belief."

Moss, 37, has 14 years of coaching experience, including eight years of head coaching experience.

He won three conference championships at the collegiate level and was part of a regional final appearance for the Middies as a boys basketball assistant.

“Kelven Moss is an extremely dynamic and focused basketball coach," Middletown principal Carmela Cotter said in a statement. "He cares deeply about our young people, is committed to developing our program, and will be an energetic part of our culture of #MiddieRising."

Moss, who played at Cumberland University (Lebanon, Tenn.), was the Miami University Hamilton head men's basketball coach for three seasons and an assistant coach for one season.

Moss also coached the Middletown girls basketball program. He is fifth in winning percentage and top 10 in wins in that program's history.

"We're getting a complete basketball coach," Foust said in a statement.

"He truly understands what it means to be a Middie and the rich tradition of excellence that comes along with putting the purple and white jersey on. Kelven is a thorough teacher, an exceptional communicator and coach who understands Xs and Os. As a head coach, he's been known as someone who is adept at developing the total student-athlete. When you talk to him you see early on that he has a firm grasp of life's big picture."

Middletown High School started to look for a new boys basketball head coach in late March. Darnell Hoskins had been the Middies coach the past five seasons.

Middletown had a 9-13 record overall this past season including 7-9 in the Greater Miami Conference.

Middletown has won seven state titles in 14 state tournament appearances in program history.