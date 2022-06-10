Mason High School baseball team finishes season with 4-1 loss against Grove City in state semifinals

AKRON, Ohio — Mason (27-5) lost 4-1 against Grove City (26-7) in a Division I state semifinal Friday afternoon at Canal Park. The state final is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at Canal Park.

The Comets made their third state Final Four appearance. Mason was a 2018 state semifinalist and 1987 Class AA state runner-up.

Mason and Grove City last played each other on April 5, 2014, with the Comets winning the regular-season contest 12-2, according to the Mason athletic department. But the Comets weren't so lucky in the state semifinals.

"You got to play good when you get up here (to state) and unfortunately we didn’t," Mason coach Curt Bly said.

Mason High School community supporting the Comets after the game. ⁦@WCPO⁩ pic.twitter.com/SRonL4W1LW — Mike Dyer (@MikeDyer) June 10, 2022

This is the fifth state appearance for Grove City and its first since 2012.

Mason was the second Greater Cincinnati to play in the state baseball tournament this week. Roger Bacon lost to Milan Edison 3-0 in a Division III state semifinal Thursday night.

Badin plays Hoban in a Division II state semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday.

Mason won the Greater Miami Conference for a fourth consecutive season including its third outright title in the past four seasons. Despite the loss in the semifinals, Coach Bly is still proud of his Comets.

"Every team is special to me," he said. "Obviously this senior class I’ve been with them for a long, long time. Very special. I told them I love them til the day I die.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter