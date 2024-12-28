Luke Kuechly, Willie Anderson among 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — St. Xavier High School graduate Luke Kuechly and former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Willie Anderson are among 15 modern-era players who have reached the finalist stage for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025.

The Pro Hall of Fame announced 15 finalists for the Modern category on Saturday morning.

Kuechly, a former Carolina Panthers star linebacker and 2009 St. X graduate, is in his first year of eligibility. Kuechly played with the Panthers from 2012 to 2019 before he announced his retirement in January 2020.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and five-time All-Pro, Kuechly was the NFL Rookie of the Year in 2012 and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2013. He became the youngest player to win that defensive player of the year honor.

Kuechly also helped the Panthers reach their second-ever Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

St. X coach Steve Specht said in September he has “chills” thinking about Kuechly possibly being inducted into the hall of fame.

“We've had great players come through here but we've never had anyone don a gold jacket,” Specht said in September. “That is special. And it couldn't happen to a more unique and great human being. He's an even better person than he is a football player."

David Kohl/AP

Former Bengals offensive tackle Willie Anderson is one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2025 class in the Modern-Era category.

Anderson has been a finalist for three consecutive years (2022 to 2024). A member of the Bengals Ring of Honor, Anderson played for Cincinnati from 1996 to 2007. He played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2008.

The finalists for the Hall of Fame, along with their positions, years and teams are:



Eric Allen, Cornerback — 1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders

1988-1994 Philadelphia Eagles, 1995-97 New Orleans Saints, 1998-2001 Oakland Raiders Jared Allen, Defensive End — 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers

2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers Willie Anderson, Tackle — 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens

1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens Jahri Evans, Guard — 2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers

2006-2016 New Orleans Saints, 2017 Green Bay Packers Antonio Gates, Tight End — 2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers

2003-2018 San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers Torry Holt, Wide Receiver — 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars

1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars Luke Kuechly, Linebacker — 2012-19 Carolina Panthers

2012-19 Carolina Panthers Eli Manning, Quarterback — 2004-2019 New York Giants

2004-2019 New York Giants Steve Smith Sr., Wide Receiver — 2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens

2001-2013 Carolina Panthers, 2014-16 Baltimore Ravens Terrell Suggs, Outside Linebacker/Defensive End — 2003-2018 Baltimore Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Kansas City Chiefs

2003-2018 Baltimore Ravens, 2019 Arizona Cardinals, 2019 Kansas City Chiefs Fred Taylor, Running Back — 1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots

1998-2008 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2009-2010 New England Patriots Adam Vinatieri, Kicker — 1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-2019 Indianapolis Colts

1996-2005 New England Patriots, 2006-2019 Indianapolis Colts Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver — 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts

2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts Darren Woodson, Safety — 1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys

1992-2003 Dallas Cowboys Marshal Yanda, Guard/Tackle — 2007-2019 Baltimore Ravens

The slate of candidates in the Modern-Era Player category will be considered when the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee meets prior to Super Bowl LIX. The Class of 2025 will be unveiled publicly Feb. 6 during the “NFL Honors presented by Invisalign” broadcast from Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, La., on FOX and NFL Network and streamed on NFL+. The show airs at 9 p.m. ET.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter