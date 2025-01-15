Lloyd Memorial senior EJ Walker becomes program's all-time leading scorer

ERLANGER, Ky. — Lloyd Memorial High School senior forward EJ Walker became the program’s all-time leading scorer Tuesday night in a home game against Cooper.

Walker earned the milestone with a dunk to surpass the school record, according to LINK nky Sports Editor Evan Dennison.

“This is a huge milestone,” said Lloyd boys basketball coach Michael Walker, EJ’s father.

“EJ has had so many opportunities to leave Lloyd to attend prep schools, but he wanted to do this with his best friends, teammates and leave his mark on this community. I think he has done that on and off this court, but this is just a way of marking his name in Lloyd history. Just another goal of his that supports the unseen hours of hard work.”

Walker, who is signed with the University of South Carolina, had 1,590 career points after the dunk Tuesday night. He entered Tuesday night tied for the program record with 1,588 career points.

Walker tied the school record this past Sunday in a win over Summit Country Day in the Griffin Elite Classic at Thomas More University. Walker shared the career points record with Ryan Wilson, a 2000 Lloyd graduate, who also scored 1,588 points.

Entering Tuesday, Walker averaged 19 points and 11.1 rebounds this season.

Walker, ranked Kentucky’s No. 2 high school boys basketball player in the 2025 class by 247 Sports, is ranked the 38th power forward nationally in his class.

Walker verbally committed to South Carolina in May after he also considered Ohio State, Purdue and Wisconsin among his finalists. He signed with South Carolina this past November.

"I'm so proud of EJ," said Jordan Nevels, owner of Nevels Fitness Agency, who has worked with Walker in training and conditioning along with a name, image and likeness agreement.

"To accomplish this with his father, Mike as his head coach makes this even more special. There have been many great basketball players at Lloyd, but there's not one better human to represent this record than EJ; he is a great person with a great heart. I love the Walker family dearly. It has truly been a blessing and extreme joy to watch him grow into a phenomenal young man and player, not just physically, but spiritually in his walk with Christ."

The Lloyd scoring mark is another significant moment in EJ Walker’s memorable career.

“For our family, it’s just EJ doing what he loves to do,” Michael Walker said. “He deserves all the accolades even if others doubt him. He has a family and community that loves and believes he will do the right thing every time.”

Michael Walker said the Lloyd program continues to support a great environment in which school and athletics help to develop student-athletes into basketball players and young men.

"They get a chance to achieve their dreams of individual accolades, team goals and mentorship advice they can hold onto that will stick with them for life,” Michael Walker said.

EJ Walker, who has a 4.0 grade-point average, will be on the honor roll for the fourth straight year. Walker's excellence on the court and in the classroom is definitely known throughout the school community.

"You couldn't pick a more deserving student-athlete than EJ Walker to break a 25-year-old record for career points," Lloyd athletic director Bill Pilgram said.

"His high level of basketball talent is exceeded by his kind personality and humble attitude. He has genuine care for his teammates, other students, and teachers in the building."

Pilgram said Walker's legacy goes beyond basketball.

"After graduation this May, EJ will be remembered for the amount of wins and accolades on the court for sure, but I'll remember him always saying 'Hi' to my own kids, and high-fiving them, offering to help clean up the court after home games, and help lead the student section at football and volleyball games," Pilgram said.

"The sky's the limit for EJ. Academic excellence and exceptional character will propel him at the collegiate level and beyond."

