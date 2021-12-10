Lebanon expected to name Micah Faler as new football coach

LEBANON, Ohio — Lebanon City Schools announced Friday that Micah Faler accepted the football coaching position, pending approval Dec. 20 by the board of education.

Faler was one of over 35 coaches who applied for the job.

Lebanon, a Division I, Region 4 program, is a member of the Eastern Cincinnati Conference. Lebanon had a 3-7 record overall including 3-5 in the ECC this past season. An interview committee of more than a dozen community members were involved in the process to select a new coach, according to a news release. The committee included representatives from Lebanon Warrior Youth Football, Lebanon Athletic Boosters, parents, current and former football coaches, and LHS head coaches.

Faler brings a wealth of football experience as a player, coach, and educator with him.

He was a standout athlete at Worthington Kilbourne High School and holds both an undergraduate and masters degree from the University of Akron, where he was a scholarship quarterback for the Zips.

Faler served as the head freshman football coach for Mason High School for two years, the varsity quarterback coach and passing game coordinator for three years, and eighth grade football coach at Mason Middle School for five years.

Faler is not new to Lebanon athletics - he has served as the varsity quarterback coach and passing game coordinator since 2019 as well as the eighth grade coach this fall. He has a strong connection to Lebanon’s youth football program and previously served as a coach within that program, in addition to his high school responsibilities.

"Coach Faler’s ability to connect with our kids and community at every level, his passion and love for his players and this town, and his alignment with our vision and values are among the many reasons he has earned the opportunity to lead Lebanon football,” Lebanon athletic director Keith Pantling said in a statement. “His involvement in this capacity will positively impact the culture surrounding our entire department.”

Faler, 41, lives in Lebanon with his wife Bridget and two children who attend Lebanon City Schools. Since 2005, Faler has taught social studies at Mason High School and he serves as the social studies department chair.

"Lebanon is a special place, with a community that supports each other and supports their student athletes," Faler said in a statement. "I am excited to lead this program and these players to their highest level of potential and to excellence, integrity, and great character on and off the field. Through the relentless desire to compete and a passion and love for the game of football we will strive to give back to the Lebanon community that has such a rich football history and tradition.”

