Lakota West junior Nathan Dudukovich scores a single-game school record 51 points

Lakota West junior guard Nathan Dudukovich scored a single-game school record 51 points on Monday as the Firebirds defeated North Raleigh Christian (N.C.) 90-68 at the Harlan County Extravaganza at Harlan County High School in Baxter, Ky.

"Duke came out on fire tonight," Lakota West boys basketball coach Jim Leon said. "He scored the first nine points of the game and we had a sense this would be a special night."

Dudukovich was 12-of-18 on two-point field goals and was 7-of-14 from 3-point range , according to Leon. Dudukovich was 6-of-7 from the free-throw line.

"It feels really special," Dudukovich said. "I really have to thank my teammates tonight for getting me the ball. None of this would happen without your teammates."

Dudukovich said he played an estimated 30 minutes Monday night. He reached 51 points with a layup that he finished with his left hand.

Dudukovich said he was making a lot of his pregame shots and the rims felt soft so he figured he could be a good game. He felt like he was in the zone and was close to the school record by halftime.

"You're just really focused," Dudukovich described his record-setting performance. "There is nothing that can get you out of your groove. It's hard to concentrate on anything else but the game."

Dudukovich entered Monday's game averaging 26 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Firebirds (4-3), according to the Greater Miami Conference website.

"The most impressive part of his game is that he has gotten stronger and is attacking the basket with confidence," Leon said. "It's not just about shooting the three ball."

Lakota West plays Metrolina Christian Academy (Indian Trail, N.C.) at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Harlan County High School.

