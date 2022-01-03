Lakota West High School has three football players in the 2022 All-American Bowl

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — Lakota West senior defensive back Alex Afari accepted an invitation last week to participate in Saturday's 2022 All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Afari, who is signed with the University of Kentucky, joins Lakota West cornerback Jyaire Brown (Ohio State signee) and Lakota West offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola (Ohio State) in the prestigious all-star game.

Afari is on the West roster while Brown and Tshabola are on the East roster. The three Lakota West all-state seniors are traveling to Texas Monday.

"It's pretty cool stuff," Lakota West coach Tom Bolden said. "It's a testament to the hard work the kids put in, the coaching staff and what we have going on."

The 22nd edition of the East versus West matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET from the Alamodome. The game is scheduled to be televised by NBC.

The Firebirds will be joined locally by Lawrenceburg offensive tackle Ashton Craig (Notre Dame) in the game. Craig is listed on the East roster.

Lakota West, which had 16 seniors this past season, has three players in the all-star game which is equaled by MaxPreps national champion Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.) on the West squad.

Lakota West (11-2) was an Ohio Division I regional finalist for a second straight season in 2021.

