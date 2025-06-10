Lakota West, Badin, Indian Hill prepare for baseball state tournament in Northeast Ohio

CINCINNATI — Lakota West 2026 catcher Braydon Johnson admits to a few butterflies as the Firebirds prepare for the state tournament this weekend in Northeast Ohio.

The Firebirds are confident but also grateful for the opportunity.

“Nobody’s superhuman when we play them,” said Johnson, who is also a star running back for the Lakota West football team. “Just about getting it done and who wants it more. Just relax and be myself.”

The Firebirds (24-7) play Lewis Center Olentangy in a Division I baseball state semifinal at 4 p.m. Saturday at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton.

The winner plays Springboro or Perrysburg in the Division I state final at 7 p.m. Sunday at Canal Park in Akron.

Lakota West, ranked No. 13 in the state coaches’ poll, is in the state tournament for the first time since 2017.

The Firebirds are seeking their second state championship in program history after winning it all in 2007.

“You expect to play well and our kids have done it,” said Lakota West coach Brad Gschwind, a former Lakota West shortstop who was on the 2007 team. “They have been here three and in some cases four years. They’ve put the work in. You expect to be here.”

Lakota West defeated Moeller 3-2 in the regional final last week and the Firebirds are ready to seize this opportunity this weekend. The Firebirds understand what is at stake for the program and school community if they can hoist a state championship trophy Sunday night.

“It would mean a lot,” Johnson said. “We haven’t won a state championship in almost two decades. But, this group — to be able to do it with these guys — and leave my print on the school would be amazing.”

Lakota West is one of three Greater Cincinnati teams in the baseball state tournament in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

Badin (25-6) plays Newark Licking Valley in a Division III state semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday at Canal Park in Akron. The winner plays University School or Wapakoneta in the state final at 1 p.m. Saturday at Canal Park.

Badin is seeking its first state title since 1996 and third championship overall. The Rams have made the state tournament for the 16th time as a program.

In Division IV, Indian Hill (22-8) plays Sandusky Perkins in a state semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Thurman Munson Memorial Stadium. Indian Hill is making its second-ever baseball state tournament appearance and the first berth since 1993 when it was the Division III state runner-up.

The winner plays Mentor Lake Catholic or Chillicothe Unioto at 10 a.m. Sunday at Canal Park.

This weekend marks the 97th annual OHSAA baseball state tournament. There were 757 schools that played baseball. Seven teams will be crowned state champions.

