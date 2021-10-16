Kings clinches at least a share of the Eastern Cincinnati Conference title

KINGS MILLS, Ohio — The Kings High School football team clinched at least a share of the Eastern Cincinnati Conference title Friday night with a 35-21 win against Turpin on Friday night.

But, the undefeated Knights don't plan on resting on the accomplishment anytime soon.

"Our first goal is to win the ECC title but after that we want to go as far as we possibly can and make history at Kings," Kings junior quarterback Will Kocher said.

Kocher threw three touchdown passes and scored on a 69-yard touchdown run on the second play of the third quarter. Kings entered Friday night as the No. 2 ranked team in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings.

"I think to win and be in the position that we are in going into Week 10 is a great testament to what these kids have done all offseason," Kings coach Alex Garvin said.

"I'm so proud of them and these coaches have done so much work to put us in this position. It just means everything."

Kings, 9-0 for the first time since 2014, scored 28 unanswered points after it trailed 7-0 after the first quarter.

Kocher found junior wide receiver Michael Mussari for the first of two touchdown passes to help tie the game late in the second quarter.

Two minutes later, Kocher connected with senior wide receiver Andy Bauman for a 36-yard score to help give the Knights a 14-7 halftime lead.

Kocher opened the third quarter with a quarterback keeper. Then, he ran 69 yards for a touchdown to help give Kings a 21-7 lead.

Senior kicker Ryan Sylski recovered his own onside kick and that helped to set up senior running back Max Sannella's 6-yard touchdown run to give the Knights a 28-7 lead at the nine-minute mark of the third quarter.

Turpin, ranked No. 9 in the Division II, Region 8 computer points standings entering Friday, closed the gap when senior running back Keenan Alcalde - the ECC's leading rusher - scored on an 18-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

Turpin made things interesting late in the game after senior wide receiver Ryan McDole's 23-yard touchdown reception.

Turpin recovered an onside kick but Kings junior Jake Cameron's interception helped to seal the game for the Knights (9-0, 7-0 ECC), who conclude the regular season at Little Miami Oct. 22.

Turpin (6-3, 4-3 ECC) plays host to district rival Anderson (7-2, 6-1) Oct. 22.