'It's a big rivalry' | Cooper and Ryle prepare for Northern Kentucky football showdown

UNION, Ky. — Friday night in Union is what high school football is all about in Northern Kentucky.

"It should be a heck of a game," Cooper coach Randy Borchers said.

Undefeated Ryle (2-0) makes the short trip to undefeated Cooper (2-0) for a Week 3 showdown that has plenty of bragging rights at stake.

“It’s a big rivalry,” Ryle junior linebacker/running back Jacob Savage said. “A lot of anticipation, but it’s fun. I like how every one of our players — we’re all locked in and it’s going to be a fun one, that’s for sure.”

This is the fourth consecutive year that Ryle, a Class 6A program, and Cooper, a Class 5A team, is a Week 3 matchup.

"It's really intense," Ryle senior defensive end/tight end Dillon Smith said. "It's probably the most intense game of the year for us. The crowd is always bumping. There is always so many people here. It's probably my favorite game of the year to play in."

Ryle has won nine consecutive games over Cooper, but Raiders coach Mike Engler is sure to point out the fact that several games have been one-score differences over the years.

Cooper’s most recent win over Ryle came on Oct. 9, 2015, at Cooper (27-21).

"It’s going to be a great crowd Friday night," Engler said. "I think last year our Ryle-Cooper game here (at Ryle) was our biggest game of the year. It’s why you play football. It’s to play in games like this."

Cooper, the Class 5A state runner-up in 2023, has allowed just six points through the first two weeks. The Jaguars shut out host Henry Clay 47-0 last week.

"These kids know each other," Borchers said. "They grow up together. They hang out together. When they get on the field they definitely want to win."

Cooper junior quarterback Cam O’Hara was 8 of 9 passing for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Junior running back Keagan Maher had seven carries for 77 yards and two scores. Senior wide receiver Jaiden Combs had three receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored a rushing touchdown.

“Our defense has really stepped up and played really well,” Engler said. “They obviously have their work cut out for them Friday night because Cam O’Hara and the Cooper offense is pretty good. We’ll see how it goes.”

Ryle defeated Conner 46-8 last week. Junior quarterback Nathan Verax was 14 of 17 passing for 169 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Landon Lorms had four receptions for a team-high 87 yards and a touchdown. Savage scored a rushing touchdown and also had four tackles.

The Ryle defense had two interceptions. The Raiders have a goal each week to force three turnovers, limit teams to under 50 yards rushing and 100 yards passing.

"Usually when we get a couple of those goals we pretty much have a high rate of winning percentages because we know our offense can put points on the board," Savage said.

Friday night could come down to the final drive. The game often hinges on a momentum turn in the fourth quarter. Both teams want to win but they also have a perspective on the season.

"Our goal is to get better and better each week," Engler said. "Obviously we don’t want to hit our stride until we get to district play."

After this rivalry game, Cooper plays at Campbell County Sept. 13. Ryle plays host to Highlands Sept. 13.

