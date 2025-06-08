'It means the world' | Lebanon softball team to play for a state championship Sunday

AKRON, Ohio — Tears welled up in Lebanon softball coach Brian Kindell’s eyes after the final out of Saturday night’s state semifinal.

After nine suspense-filled innings, the emotion was palpable from the players, coaches and Lebanon fans inside a packed Firestone Stadium on a late spring night.

Lebanon scored two runs in the ninth to defeat Lancaster 2-0 in an unforgettable Division I state semifinal Saturday night.

Lebanon (27-4) advances to play Centerville (18-13) in the Division I state final at 4 p.m. Sunday at Firestone Stadium. Lebanon defeated host Centerville 7-1 on April 10.

Lebanon, which has won 12 consecutive games, has an opportunity to win a state championship for the first time in program history Sunday afternoon. It is the first state final appearance for the program since 2017.

“It means the world to me,” Kindell said. His voice trailed off.

“This place has kind of become like home. This is my life. This is what I do. Just to look up and see all the Warrior fans up there supporting us, it means everything to our kids. We’re going to need that tomorrow because Centerville is a heck of a team.”

After a scoreless game through eight innings, Lebanon’s offense found the moment to flourish in the ninth inning.

Lebanon senior Jane Leuzinger led off the ninth inning with a single to get the Warriors’ offense going. She later scored on senior Kennedy Jauch’s RBI single.

Freshman Emma Sheidler’s two-out RBI gave Lebanon a 2-0 lead. Sheidler’s hit scored junior Sophia Sheidler, who is Emma’s sister.

Sophia Sheidler had 10 strikeouts in nine innings. She was able to work out of two bases-loaded situations.

“A couple of years ago I would hear all the noise and the crowd,” Sophia Sheidler said. “I feel like I’ve learned to not have rabbit ears and hear the crowd. It’s really helped me to stay locked in with (catcher) Ella (Teubner). It also helps me to know the defense is always behind me.”

Lancaster (28-3) was No. 4 in the state coaches’ poll. Lancaster left 11 runners on base in the game. Senior pitcher Ashlin Mowery had 18 strikeouts and kept Lebanon without a hit for eight innings.

Lebanon, ranked No. 6 in the Division I state poll, is making its sixth trip to the state Final Four. It was a state runner-up in 2017, 2015 and 2012. It was a state semifinalist in 2023.

The Lebanon team is ready to seize the moment Sunday afternoon.

“We’re here,” Teubner said. “I can’t believe we made it. I’m just jumping for joy.”

Sophia Sheidler can’t wait for the opportunity.

“To be back here and playing for a state championship with my best friends – it feels unreal,” Sheidler said. “And I’m so excited for tomorrow.”

Lebanon is seeking to become the first Greater Cincinnati softball team to win an Ohio High School Athletic Association state title since Lakota West in 2022.

