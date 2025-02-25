Watch Now
'I love the school' | Withrow hoops coach Berdo Allen steps down after five seasons

Boys basketball coach grateful for time at Cincinnati Public Schools program
Withrow boys basketball coach Berdo Allen announced Tuesday afternoon he has stepped down as the Tigers coach after five seasons. He is photographed with the 2022-23 Withrow team.
CINCINNATI — Withrow boys basketball coach Berdo Allen announced Tuesday afternoon he has stepped down from the position after five seasons.

“I enjoyed my time at Withrow,” Allen said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity that Jonas Smith gave me. He was the AD that hired me.”

Allen expressed gratitude toward several other individuals connected to the school and program including Withrow principal Jerron Gray, Withrow athletic director Regina Williams, former Withrow basketball coach George Jackson, Withrow head football coach Anthony Berry and former Withrow football coach Kali Jones, who is now at Middletown.

“I love the school; I love the staff,” Allen said. “I’m most proud of the relationships I built with my players.”

Allen said he created a positive impact in the lives of Withrow student-athletes over the years. The program’s culture emphasized accountability, togetherness and grit. Academics was a priority in the program and several student-athletes earned honor roll recognition.

Multiple former players reached out to Allen through text to express their support of the former Tigers coach on Tuesday. Multiple high school basketball programs have reached out to Allen with interest in adding him to their coaching staff.

For now, Allen has turned his focus to his coaching involvement in the Nike EYBL, where he is starting his sixth year.

“Thank you to my current and former players for all that you have done for the program and the life lessons you allowed me to teach,” Allen said in a Facebook post. “It’s more than a game.”

Withrow had a 3-18 overall record including 0-10 in the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference this season, according to the CMAC website. La Salle defeated Withrow in the first round of a Division III district quarterfinal game Feb. 20 at Western Brown.

