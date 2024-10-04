'Huge' matchup: Mount Healthy visits Harrison in WCPO 9 Game of the Week

HARRISON, Ohio — Harrison High School football coach Derek Rehage and Mount Healthy coach Jordan Stevens understand there is plenty at stake in their highly-anticipated Southwest Ohio Conference matchup Friday night.

“When you look at it on paper, Mount Healthy and us are probably the best two teams on paper coming into the league,” Rehage said. “And our kids and I think their kids know that if you win this game you’re probably going to be sitting in the driver’s seat for the league title.”

The WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week, which kicks off at 7 p.m., also represents a significant amount of computer points as the postseason draws near.

Harrison (5-1) is No. 3 in the Division II, Region 8 standings while Mount Healthy (5-1) is No. 4. The top eight seeds in each region host first-round playoff games starting Nov. 1.

“This matchup with Harrison is huge,” Stevens said.

For Harrison, Friday night is the SWOC opener after playing non-conference opponents for the first six weeks. The Wildcats’ only loss was at Clinton-Massie (21-17) Sept. 20.

Harrison bounced back last week with a 49-14 win at Campbell County to conclude September.

“We just handled the adversity,” Rehage said. “Getting moved from Friday to Saturday (due to the weather) and showing up having to play a game at 11 o’clock is a little different for the kids but we handled it really well. We played tough.”

Harrison is known for running the football with opportunities for long pass plays.

“They are really, really good,” Stevens said. “They are big, strong and consistent. They have very few weaknesses. It is going to be very tough for us but these are the games we need to see how good we really are. I just want to see us improve upon what we do and enjoy the process of improvement.”

The Wildcats are led by several players including senior quarterback Dickie Engel who has thrown for 941 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“His lead is what sets our tone on offense,” Rehage said.

Senior running back Cole Koops has rushed for 924 yards and seven touchdowns. He has 15-plus touches in five games this season.

“I tell Cole all the time when we see him make a big run it just kind of energizes our offense,” Rehage said. He’s our go-to. In every big game, we lean on him. It kind of sets everything up.”

Junior wide receiver Josh Adelsperger has 26 receptions for 440 yards and five touchdowns.

The Wildcats have played solid defense all season, too. Harrison has outscored its opponents 239-89.

Junior defensive lineman Logan White has 45 tackles including 8 ½ sacks. He set a single-game program record with five sacks in the Wildcats’ 49-19 win over visiting Indian Hill Sept. 6, according to Rehage.

“He’s been a really good player for us,” Rehage said. “He’s just really, really tough to block.”

Rehage said Friday night’s result could be determined by who controls the line of scrimmage. That includes whether each defense can put pressure on the respective quarterbacks.

Mount Healthy senior quarterback Jahmeir Spain has thrown for 1,757 yards and 19 touchdowns.

“He does a wonderful job,” Rehage said. “He’s done a much better job running the ball this year.”

WCPO Mount Healthy senior quarterback Jahmeir Spain has thrown for 1,757 yards and 19 touchdowns this season.

Mount Healthy’s run game has been effective and the passing game has been versatile. Senior running back Nashoun Crittendon rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown last week in a 29-16 win over visiting Northwest.

Senior Jai'mier Scott (Wisconsin verbal commit) has 26 receptions for 419 yards and four touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Jeremiah Sanders has 17 receptions for 344 yards and five touchdowns.

Senior linebacker Raishawn Cotton (97 tackles, including 3 1/2 sacks), senior inside linebacker Tyshawn Spain (68 tackles), senior linebacker Darren Stewart (4 1/2 sacks) and senior defensive end Ty Watkins (42 tackles including 4 1/2 sacks) are among the defensive leaders.

“They got athletes everywhere is really what I’ve seen from them,” Rehage said. “When you take one thing away they have another thing that they’re trying to beat you with so (Mount Healthy coach) Jordan (Stevens) has done a great job over there.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter