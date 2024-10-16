HS Football Athlete of the Week: 15 tackles for Cincinnati Country Day safety

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — Cincinnati Country Day strong safety/running back Ryan Coyle isn’t ready for his senior season to end anytime soon.

“This place has become something really special to me,” Coyle said. “And it’s been amazing playing her for four years.”

Coyle, the son of Cincinnati Country Day head coach Dennis Coyle, became the Nighthawks’ all-time leading tackles leader last week in a 41-8 road win over New Miami.

Coyle earned a team-high 15 tackles in the victory over the Vikings. That performance earned the four-year starter the WCPO 9 Gold Star Athlete of the Week.

“He’s done a great job since his freshman year being a leader on our team,” Dennis Coyle said. “He’s one of our best tacklers. We’ve played him a lot. He’s our strong safety but we bring him in the box a lot. He’s kind of like a linebacker. His quickness in the box really helps him get to the play. And he does a good job anticipating plays.”

Ryan Coyle, 18, has 378 tackles in his career entering this Friday’s game against visiting Lockland. He surpassed Shepard Snell (Class of 2024), who had 372 career tackles, according to Cincinnati Country Day football statistician Tom Powers.

Ryan Coyle also has four sacks, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and eight interceptions in his career.

“I’m really proud of him because he’s one of the hardest workers on the team to get to this point,” Dennis Coyle said. “He’s really earned it. And I need to spend more time these last few weeks being his dad, too, and not just a football coach.”

Ryan Coyle has 85 tackles this season. Offensively, he has 279 yards rushing and three touchdowns along with eight receptions for 165 yards and a touchdown.

He’s been an integral part of the Nighthawks’ success since his freshman season. Cincinnati Country Day (6-1) is No. 4 in the Division VI, Region 24 computer points standings. The team is seeking its fourth consecutive Miami Valley Conference Gray division championship.

“That would mean a lot to me and my fellow seniors,” Ryan said.

It would also be significant for Dennis Coyle, who is also the school’s athletic director.

“Most of the time I’m here working,” Dennis said. “So I just want to take some time and just enjoy watching him play. And make sure he knows I appreciate and love him. I’m super proud of him as the football player he is but even more proud of the person he is off the field.”

Ryan, who plans to continue his football career in college, appreciates how his dad has led the Cincinnati Country Day program while keeping the sport in perspective at home. Ryan has aspirations of becoming a coach one day, too.

“Football has really been like my whole life especially with my dad being a coach,” Ryan Coyle said. “As long as I could remember, I’ve been on a football field around practice. When I was little in fifth grade I would be coming to my dad’s football camp and doing tackling drills with high schoolers. Football has been my whole life and I can’t picture myself ever walking away from it.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter