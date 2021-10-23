HIGHLIGHTS: Friday Frenzy (10/22/21)

CINCINNATI — The final Friday night of the high school football regular season was full of meaningful games.
Lakota West locked-up its second consecutive outright GMC championship with a win over rival Lakota East.
Princeton secured the second spot in the GMC with a win over Colerain.
Anderson was held to just two offensive touchdowns, but used a kickoff return touchdown to separate itself from Turpin in the Battle of Forest Hills.
Badin ended McNicholas’ unbeaten run to claim the top spot in the GCL-Coed league.
Elder jumped on La Salle early, and held-off the Lancers late to win the final GCL-South matchup of the regular season.
Reading beat Indian Hill for the first time in nearly a decade with a late touchdown.
Cooper crushed Highlands in a Northern Kentucky district showdown.
