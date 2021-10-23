HIGHLIGHTS: Friday Frenzy (10/22/21)

CINCINNATI — The final Friday night of the high school football regular season was full of meaningful games.

Lakota West locked-up its second consecutive outright GMC championship with a win over rival Lakota East.

Princeton secured the second spot in the GMC with a win over Colerain.

Anderson was held to just two offensive touchdowns, but used a kickoff return touchdown to separate itself from Turpin in the Battle of Forest Hills.

Badin ended McNicholas’ unbeaten run to claim the top spot in the GCL-Coed league.

Elder jumped on La Salle early, and held-off the Lancers late to win the final GCL-South matchup of the regular season.

Reading beat Indian Hill for the first time in nearly a decade with a late touchdown.

Cooper crushed Highlands in a Northern Kentucky district showdown.

See action from these games and others in the videos on this page!

RELATED: Sign for our new high school sports newsletter