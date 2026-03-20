Highlands star Tayden Lorenzen announces verbal commitment to Miami University

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — Highlands football star Tayden Lorenzen announced Friday his verbal commitment to Miami University.

“I am so excited for him,” Highlands football coach Bob Sphire said. “Coach Martin (Miami coach Chuck Martin) is a great ball coach. He knows how to utilize and incorporate a multiple position playmaker who is a hybrid NFL style fullback, a H-back, a tight end a Wildcat guy etcetera.”

Lorenzen, the son of the former NFL quarterback and 1999 Highlands graduate Jared Lorenzen, is the second reported verbal commitment to the RedHawks in the 2027 class, according to 247 Sports. Elder quarterback Kaden Estep is also verbally committed to the Mid-American Conference program.

Highlands had a 10-3 record in 2025 and was a Class 4A state quarterfinalist. Lorenzen rushed for 541 yards and 18 touchdowns. He had 26 receptions for 321 yards and four touchdowns.

Jared, a Super Bowl champion with the 2007 New York Giants, was a former University of Kentucky star who helped to lead Highlands the 1998 Class 3A state title.

Jared, a Kentucky Mr. Football recipient at Highlands, died in 2019 at the age of 38.

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