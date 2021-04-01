Highlands defeats Muhlenberg County in first round of KHSAA Sweet 16 Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Highlands boys basketball team left little doubt in the first round of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Sweet 16 Tournament Thursday at Rupp Arena.

The Bluebirds defeated Muhlenberg County 88-60 to advance to the second round Friday night.

Senior guard Sam Vinson scored a game-high 31 points for Highlands. Senior forward Luke Muller added 21 points while junior forward Oliver Harris added 11 points.

Highlands (27-4) plays either Bullitt East or McCracken County at 8 p.m. Friday at Rupp Arena.

Highlands, which has won 18 consecutive games, is making its 13th state tournament appearance and first since 2001.

The 2021 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 presented by UK HealthCare Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine made its return to Rupp Arena this week.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of the 2020 state tournament, this was the first state tournament game since Louisville Trinity defeated Scott County, 50-40, in the championship game on March 10, 2019.