Princeton, Sycamore prepare to meet in a Greater Miami Conference Week 10 matchup

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The final week of the Ohio high school football regular season is here. Let the playoff projections begin.

Two playoff-bound teams are featured in this week's WCPO 9 Game of the Week including Sycamore (5-4) at Princeton (9-0).

"We expect it to be a heck of a ballgame," Princeton coach Andre Parker.

Princeton, ranked No. 2 in the Division I, Region 4 computer points standings, has a 9-0 record for the first time since 1993. The Vikings are trying to earn their first outright Greater Miami Conference title since 1993.

Parker along with senior safety Kevin Jordan, senior wide receiver/cornerback/punter Jordan Houston and junior wide receiver, kick returner, punt returner Antonio Hunter joined the WCPO High School Insider Podcast to discuss this season and the keys to the Vikings' success.

Sycamore, ranked No. 9 in the Region 4 computer points standings, has an opportunity to host a first-round playoff game when the postseason begins Oct. 27.

The Aviators are trying to defeat Princeton for the first time since September 2019.

There are several other games to watch for Week 10 including Elder (5-4) at La Salle (4-5), Anderson (8-1) at Kings (5-4) and Lakota West (7-2) at Hamilton (7-2).

The Ohio High School Athletic Association will post the final computer points standings in each of the seven divisions on Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The official playoff pairings will be announced on Sunday afternoon.

