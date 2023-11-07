Lakota West and Princeton prepare for playoff showdown Friday night in Mason

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — There are several intriguing storylines this week as the Ohio high school football postseason moves into the regional semifinals Friday night.

In Division I, Region 4, three Greater Miami Conference teams — Lakota West, Mason and Princeton — are in the final four locally along with Moeller.

The WCPO 9 Game of the Week features Princeton (12-0) against Lakota West (10-2) in a regional semifinal in Mason.

The WCPO High School Insider Podcast speaks with Lakota West coach Tom Bolden, junior quarterback Sam Wiles, senior linebacker Jacob Asbeck and junior linebacker Grant Beerman as the Firebirds try to earn their fourth consecutive regional final appearance.

Friday night marks the second meeting between the Vikings and Firebirds this season. Princeton, which has a 12-0 record for the first time in program history, won 18-3 in West Chester Township on Aug. 25.

Vikings coach Andre Parker said both squads have changed since that Week 2 match-up. Lakota West has a different quarterback but similar playmakers, especially a strong defense.

Princeton played six sophomores in that regular-season matchup but Parker believes the Vikings are older and wiser. He said he's proud of Princeton's mental toughness this postseason and he attributes the mental advantage to 85% of the team's success during a playoff game.

Parker said the keys to the game Friday night will be the fundamentals including tackling and keeping consistent with what each team has accomplished on the field this season.

Subscribe to High School Insider with Mike Dyer podcast: